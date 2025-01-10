Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Students wearing mortar boards

Transformative Role of Campus IDs key to TouchNet’s 2024 Education Year in Review

Year focused on student retention, diversifying revenue streams, upping security, and meeting new compliance rules

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jan 09, 2025  ||   , ,

As colleges and universities navigated the challenges of 2024, one tool that stood out for its versatility and transformative potential was the campus ID. Cards and credentials are key instruments in improving student experience, enhancing campus security, and streamlining business operations.

While higher education faced challenges like shifting demographics, new financial models, and evolving regulations, institutions turned to technology to drive efficiency, innovation, and financial sustainability.

In 2024, integrated payment systems, data, and campus IDs not only played a central role in daily campus operations but also helped universities tap into new revenue streams and improve retention rates.

Enhancing student experience and retention

In 2024, universities increasingly recognized that student success extends beyond academic performance – it’s influenced by day-to-day campus interactions, such as navigating campus services, accessing facilities, and handling financial matters.

For example, the TouchNet review noted, “Fitchburg State University discovered that billing practices impact retention, such as cumbersome payment processes, due dates, and other policies and procedures that create barriers to enrollment.”

Similarly, California College of the Arts used data from campus systems to track student engagement and reduce “summer melt” – the tendency for students to not complete the enrollment process or fail to return after summer break – by identifying and addressing gaps in enrollment procedures.

Diversifying revenue streams through campus IDs

In 2024, the campus ID continued to play a role in diversifying revenue streams. Traditionally, higher education institutions rely on tuition, fees, and government grants as their primary sources of income. However, institutions continue to expand the use of campus IDs to tap alternative revenues that help fill gaps.

“Campus IDs are ready-made to develop alternative revenue sources through their use by students, staff, and visitors on and off campus, and administrators can use to the data to transform their campus,” says the review. “It leads to insights that can improve everything from door access and security to the optimal location, hours, and staffing of various offices and services.”

Additionally, campus IDs help institutions optimize their auxiliary services by analyzing how students use campus services. This helps institutions better understand student spending behavior, identify popular services, and make informed decisions about expanding or adjusting offerings.

Security and compliance challenges

As universities increasingly rely on digital systems, ensuring privacy, security, and compliance becomes paramount. In 2024, more campuses embraced multi-factor authentication to ensure secure access to systems, student data, and financial services.

New regulations also had a significant impact to institutions. Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard version 4.0 went into effect, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) increased scrutiny on past due balances, and the Department of Education announced a new rule prohibiting institutions from withholding the transcripts of students with unpaid balances.

Looking ahead

“All of the above is made possible by technology that interoperates, such as integrations between the student information system (SIS), enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and vendor solutions,” concludes the review. “Technologies that seamlessly connect across campus increase the efficiency and productivity of staff and configure systems and solutions to best serve an institution’s specific needs.”

 

Check out the full 2024 Education Year in Review

Related Posts

|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Georgia Tech with NACCU

One day campus card conference to be held at Georgia Tech on February 5

Looking for a quick way to get up to speed on cards, credentials, transaction systems, and more? Have a staff member that could use a crash course in campus card operations? NACCU’s one-day, in-person “NACCU Near You” events could be just what you need. The next NACCU Near You will take place at Georgia Tech […]
Students wearing mortar boards

Transformative Role of Campus IDs key to TouchNet’s 2024 Education Year in Review

As colleges and universities navigated the challenges of 2024, one tool that stood out for its versatility and transformative potential was the campus ID. Cards and credentials are key instruments in improving student experience, enhancing campus security, and streamlining business operations. While higher education faced challenges like shifting demographics, new financial models, and evolving regulations, […]
Sodexo Food Hive convenience store
Jan 08, 25 /

Sodexo to launch 100 new unattended c-stores accepting campus card payments

Sodexo’s announced that it will expand its “Food Hive” markets to nearly 100 campus locations by 2026. Food Hives are small, technology-driven convenience stores that offer food and other essentials. They feature extended – or even around-the-clock hours – to serve students when other locations are closed. The locations are often unstaffed relying on self-checkout […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 552

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.