Skip to content

TouchNet OneCard mobile credential arrives in Canada

Campus credential and commerce solution provider, TouchNet has expanded its OneCard Campus ID for Apple Wallet into Canada. Sheridan College is the first Canadian college to launch student ID for Apple Wallet using TouchNet’s OneCard solution.

Full-time Sheridan students will be able to conveniently and securely add their Sheridan onecard to Apple Wallet, easily connecting their student ID to campus services. The Sheridan onecard can be added to Apple Wallet through TouchNet’s 360u app, and once a student ID card is added to Apple Wallet, it serves as their official student ID.

Founded in 1967, Sheridan is one of Ontario’s leading post-secondary institutions, educating approximately 43,000 full- and part-time students.

Sheridan students will be able to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to complete any action that would have previously required a physical student ID card, including accessing classrooms, utilizing dining services and meal plans, and making purchases at bookstores and other campus locations.

“Sheridan is proud to be the first Canadian college to collaborate with Apple, TouchNet, and HID to bring this technology to students,” says Wayne Steffler, Sheridan’s Vice President of Finance and Administration. “The launch of student ID in Apple Wallet is part of our ongoing mission to match people-centric technology to our forward-thinking strategic vision, as well as part of our commitment to deliver a standard-setting, higher education experience for students.”

“With the launch of the Sheridan onecard in Apple Wallet, students will be able to interact with our campuses and services seamlessly and securely, and with greater convenience,” adds Steffler.

Beyond Sheridan, colleges and universities leveraging TouchNet’s mobile ID solution may opt to use their existing campus app to launch and provision OneCard Campus ID for Apple Wallet. OneCard Campus ID offers a frictionless experience for students, providing secure transactions, better on-campus security through improved access management, as well as operational insights to help create a more efficient campus.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative technology to Sheridan College and other Canadian institutions in the future,” says Adam McDonald, President of TouchNet. “Mobile-first solutions help meet student expectations for a frictionless campus experience, as well as deliver greater flexibility and insights to help campus leaders and administrators run a smoother, safer, and more effective campus.”

The mobile Sheridan onecard will be rolled out to employees in Winter 2023, and to all mobile device users later next year.

Related posts:

TouchNet reveals mobile student IDs in Apple … TouchNet Ready Partner Program helps bring St… Northern Arizona adds JacksCard mobile creden… TouchNet’s new 360u marries mobile ID, camp…

Recent posts you might like

Northern Arizona adds JacksCard mobile credential for Android

Northern Arizona adds JacksCard mobile credential for Android

Card transaction and payments system provider, TouchNet, is now offering mobile credential for Android smartphones. The addition of Android device…
HID promotes Tim Nyblom to new, expanded higher-ed focused role

HID promotes Tim Nyblom to new, expanded higher-ed focused role

HID Global recently named Tim Nyblom to a new position within the company that will expand its focus on the…
Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has reached a new milestone, adding its 100th mobile credential campus client.…
New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys,…
Campus smart locker system leveraging ELATEC NFC readers

Campus smart locker system leveraging ELATEC NFC readers

A smart locker system from iLockerz is leveraging ELATEC readers to support the full range of campus credentials including NFC…
Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn makes progress on card reader overhaul

Auburn University is making more progress on its card technology migration, updating and replacing a large batch of its card…
HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID Global will be busy at this year’s NACCU Annual Conference, presenting on some important trends and topics in the…
ASSA ABLOY e-book charts mobile ID options

ASSA ABLOY e-book charts mobile ID options

Campus ID and access control provider, ASSA ABLOY, has published a new e-book that offers campus administrators in-depth info and…
CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he's observing in the campus…
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

In a recent video interview published to the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) website, a couple of Association…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.