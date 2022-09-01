TouchNet OneCard mobile credential arrives in Canada

Campus credential and commerce solution provider, TouchNet has expanded its OneCard Campus ID for Apple Wallet into Canada. Sheridan College is the first Canadian college to launch student ID for Apple Wallet using TouchNet’s OneCard solution.

Full-time Sheridan students will be able to conveniently and securely add their Sheridan onecard to Apple Wallet, easily connecting their student ID to campus services. The Sheridan onecard can be added to Apple Wallet through TouchNet’s 360u app, and once a student ID card is added to Apple Wallet, it serves as their official student ID.

Founded in 1967, Sheridan is one of Ontario’s leading post-secondary institutions, educating approximately 43,000 full- and part-time students.

Sheridan students will be able to tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to complete any action that would have previously required a physical student ID card, including accessing classrooms, utilizing dining services and meal plans, and making purchases at bookstores and other campus locations.

“Sheridan is proud to be the first Canadian college to collaborate with Apple, TouchNet, and HID to bring this technology to students,” says Wayne Steffler, Sheridan’s Vice President of Finance and Administration. “The launch of student ID in Apple Wallet is part of our ongoing mission to match people-centric technology to our forward-thinking strategic vision, as well as part of our commitment to deliver a standard-setting, higher education experience for students.”

“With the launch of the Sheridan onecard in Apple Wallet, students will be able to interact with our campuses and services seamlessly and securely, and with greater convenience,” adds Steffler.

Beyond Sheridan, colleges and universities leveraging TouchNet’s mobile ID solution may opt to use their existing campus app to launch and provision OneCard Campus ID for Apple Wallet. OneCard Campus ID offers a frictionless experience for students, providing secure transactions, better on-campus security through improved access management, as well as operational insights to help create a more efficient campus.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative technology to Sheridan College and other Canadian institutions in the future,” says Adam McDonald, President of TouchNet. “Mobile-first solutions help meet student expectations for a frictionless campus experience, as well as deliver greater flexibility and insights to help campus leaders and administrators run a smoother, safer, and more effective campus.”

The mobile Sheridan onecard will be rolled out to employees in Winter 2023, and to all mobile device users later next year.