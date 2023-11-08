The new normal for higher ed supply chain, infrastructure projects

Higher education campuses are getting back to pre-pandemic levels in areas such as on-campus populations and utilization of auxiliary services. Campus cards, dining and physical access control are once again in high demand. But will the supply chain issues and the slowdown in new construction and renovations have a longterm impact?

In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum talks with Tyler Webb, Assa Abloy's Director of Sales for Campus Electronic Access Control about higher ed's new normal.

To check out the video interview, click the image above.