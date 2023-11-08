Campus ID News
The new normal for higher ed supply chain, infrastructure projects

Video explores how pandemic-related issues impacted campuses, access control upgrades, and construction

Chris Corum   ||   Nov 08, 2023   

 

Higher education campuses are getting back to pre-pandemic levels in areas such as on-campus populations and utilization of auxiliary services. Campus cards, dining and physical access control are once again in high demand. But will the supply chain issues and the slowdown in new construction and renovations have a longterm impact?

In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum talks with Tyler Webb, Assa Abloy's Director of Sales for Campus Electronic Access Control about higher ed's new normal.

To check out the video interview, click the image above.

 

 

Nov 08, 23
Nov 08, 23 /

Nov 02, 23
Nov 02, 23 /

Towson University opens unmanned 24x7 convenience store with Atrium

The new Tiger Express store at Towson University offers round-the-clock, frictionless shopping for essentials like snacks, drinks, packaged meals, and personal care products. The tech-enabled store utilizes solutions from Atrium and Zippin to enable students to walk-in, shop, and walk out without interacting with a staff person or self-checkout. The store uses an array of […]
Nov 02, 23
Nov 02, 23 /

Card programs from Mizzou and Western Connecticut State honored by CBORD

A number of campuses and individuals were honored as winners of the annual Excellence Awards. Each year, the company recognizes innovative use of CBORD products during its user group conference. Two institutions were selected this year as winners in the One CBORD Award category. This award exemplifies excellence in the utilization of multiple CBORD systems […]
