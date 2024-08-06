Campus ID News
Survey names card system top source for student retention data

More than six in ten institutions use transaction data to evaluate, plan, and intervene

Aug 06, 2024   

As student retention becomes even more imperative, institutions are rapidly looking to data to identify at-risk students before they drop out. A new survey by TouchNet asked higher ed administrators what student experiences are key to retention and how they are working to keep students from dropping out.

Compared to just two years ago, twice as many higher ed leaders indicate they’re using data to help steer these decisions in 2024.

The campus ID card system is the data source most often relied upon by campus leaders with nearly 65% using it today. Other sources include the student information system (60%), learning management system (42%), and financial management systems (40%).

Missed classes, unused dining balances, lack of participation in non-academic activities, and other trackable behaviors present opportunities for early intervention.

Most agree that before students drop out, they leave clues indicating they’re disengaged.

“Missed classes, unused dining balances, lack of participation in non-academic activities, and other trackable behaviors present opportunities for early intervention,” says the report’s authors.

When asked which factors have a “significant impact” on a student’s decision to leave exit, survey respondents pointed to emotional/mental stress (43%), financial hardship (41%), job or family responsibilities (31%), and a perceived lack of support from the institution (29%).

The survey also identified specific behaviors that suggest disconnection. Many of these are easily trackable via exiting data sources.

Examples include:

  • Frequent class absences – 63%
  • Slipping grades – 61%
  • Behind on tuition payments – 42%
  • Not using resources or services at their disposal – 41%
  • Missing activities that require their physical presence – 27%
  • Late to return or access dorms – 25%
  • Not attending campus events or club meetings – 23%
  • Not using their dining plan – 18%

“In all of these areas, analyzing key student data within the technology platforms can provide higher ed institutions with greater visibility into how students are doing and when staff may need to step in to help,” says Heather Richmond, vice president of marketing for TouchNet.

A specific example cited in the report involves the California College of the Arts. At the institution, staff from various departments use a centralized data dashboard of student activity to help intervene with at-risk students.

“If a student is missing classes but has been checking into health services more often, maybe there’s a medical issue. If they’re using more of their meal plan compared to their peers, maybe there’s a food insecurity element,” explains Michelle Ziegmann, associate vice president of technology services. “Being able to see those connections helps us get the right interventions at the right time.”

 

DOWNLOAD REPORT

 

 

