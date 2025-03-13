Student Senate at Grand Valley State passes bill urging mobile credentials

The student senate at Michigan’s Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is pushing the university to adopt mobile credentials. In campus ID circles, we often hear of student pressure as a driver for mobile adoption, and this is a perfect example.

Last month, the senate unanimously passed legislation asking that GVSU explore the potential for replacing the current contactless cards with mobile IDs.

Specifically, the bill says:

“Let it Be Resolved, that Grand Valley State University explores the feasibility of creating and implementing a secure digital student ID system accessible via smartphones and other devices; and Furthermore, Let it Be Resolved, that the University evaluates the costs and timeline for implementation, the infrastructure requirements for integration, necessary measures to ensure data privacy and security, and potential partnerships with technology providers.”

As with any student-driven initiative, there are many steps between a request and a reality. Still student influence is an important driver on any campus.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate’s Chief of Staff, Evan Jackson.

“Digitizing student IDs will improve convenience, accessibility and sustainability on campus,” says Jackson in a Grand Valley Lathorn article. “Students already use their phones for most daily tasks and transactions, and carrying a physical ID can be an extra hassle, especially when lost or forgotten.”

Specifics of the legislation

The bill’s overview of the potential benefits of mobile credentials is quite good. It aligns well with the language of industry advocates.

Examples of the reasons for implementation cited by the senate include:

Implementing digital IDs aligns with Grand Valley State University’s commitment to innovation and improving student experiences through technology, as stated in the university’s Digital Transformation Strategy.

Digital IDs have been successfully used for meal plans, vending machines, event tickets, purchases, and secure building access, enhancing the experience and convenience for students and staff at other universities.

Transitioning to digital IDs can significantly reduce environmental waste associated with the production and disposal of physical ID cards, this initiative aligns with Grand Valley State University’s sustainability commitment.

Digital IDs can reduce the costs associated with printing and replacing physical cards, creating long-term cost efficiency for the university.

Digital IDs allows students to retain access to essential services even in the case that a physical card is lost, furthering the safety and reliability for university members.

“The lives of students are busy, and any way that campus can be made more convenient is something worth investing in,” says Student Senate Public Relations Chair Ty Vanlerberghe. “Students can have one less thing to juggle when attending (sporting) events, utilizing campus recreation and accessing campus dining,”

