San Francisco Mobile ID

San Francisco State allows active cards and mobile credentials at same time

Mobile ID works everywhere except card does except city’s mass transit system

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 20, 2025   

San Francisco State University students now have the option to add their campus ID to their preferred mobile device. Students, faculty, and staff can add this new version of the SFSU OneCard to their Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet.

The project was completed with the help of SFSU’s transaction system provider, Transact.

Unlike many institutions, SFSU allows both the physical OneCard and the mobile credential to be used in tandem, so students don’t need to choose between the two credentials.

The mobile version supports all the same functions as the physical card with the exception of the Gator Pass transit program.

According to SFSU’s OneCard website, they “recommend you retain your physical OneCard as a back-up should you lose your mobile device.”

The mobile version supports all the same functions as the physical card – ID, library card, resident hall access, reprographics, meal plans, and Gator Dollars – with the exception of the Gator Pass transit program.

The Gator Pass allows SFSU students to access San Francisco’s public transit system in the same was as the city’s Clipper card – the all-in-one transit card for the Bay Area. It enables unlimited rides on many Bay Area transportation services.

The enrollment process for the SFSU mobile ID

To set-up the mobile credential, students must have a valid SFSU account and an approved photo.

The account consists of SFSU email access and multi-factor authentication login.

If an approved photo is already on file in the OneCard system, the user can proceed to download the mobile credential. If not, they must first go through the university’s online photo submission process.

Next, the user downloads the latest version of the Transact eAccounts app to enable mobile credential registration.

Finally, the credential is downloaded to the mobile device, and the user is ready to go.

The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
