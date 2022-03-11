Skip to content

Marquette to pilot 24/7 secure access policy in residence hall

Marquette University is set to pilot a new 24/7 secure access policy in one of its on-campus residence halls. The pilot is part of a larger plan to pursue more comprehensive secured entry strategies for all campus residence halls.

According to an official university release, the new entryway access protocol will begin on March 23 for residents of Marquette’s Humphrey Hall to test the new processes and technology.

Humphrey Hall was selected specifically for the pilot program because the building’s existing technology could be effectively outfitted with the requisite video intercom. The building also features a relatively manageable occupancy number, which will allow for more efficient feedback loops to inform adjustments throughout the pilot.

Other pilot details include:

  • Students will use their MUID card to tap in at the entrance of the building to gain access. This is a 24/7 implementation.
  • Once inside the building, the check-in process remains the same, with the student tapping in at the front desk.
  • A video intercom system will be installed on the exterior of the residence hall. If a student forgets their MUID, they can use the video intercom to request entry.
  • Front desk staff will have a monitor and intercom to view who is requesting access and will be able to buzz in the student, without front desk staff having to leave their post.
  • Those with an MUID will be able to enter the building. Once inside, only those with current access permission to the residence hall will be able to check in at the front desk with their MUID. The guest policy remains the same.

Marquette’s Office of Residence Life was tasked with developing the access protocols for hall staff and worked with the residence hall director on process changes. Humphrey Hall residents were also informed so they are prepared for the changes, which will be in place when they return from spring break.

During the pilot, Marquette Residence Life will solicit feedback from res hall staff and students. The team will also benchmark residence hall access and security measures with university peers.

The new secured access policy will remain in place at Humphrey Hall for the remainder of the semester, and insights from the pilot will inform the recommendations made by the university’s Safety Task Force on May 1.

Upon completion of a successful pilot, the university will move to implement the same access measures at its other residence halls beginning this summer.

Related posts:

Marquette PD offer student safety measures wh… UConn residence hall to house COVID-19 patien… Notre Dame alters Irish1Card dorm access poli… Loyola ID card policy falls flat with student…

Recent posts you might like

Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy reader

Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy...

Transact has partnered with RFID, software and services provider, ELATEC, to provide a new, multi-technology card reader that is compatible…
New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount

New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transactions mount

A new mobile ID is helping students, staff and faculty at one of the most technically-advanced schools in the U.S.…
George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington amends visitor management, quarantining policies

George Washington University amended its visitor management policy on campus this semester, restricting on-campus students from visiting other residence halls…
Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade Center employees, tenants

Mobile credential in Apple Wallet now available for World Trade...

Silverstein Properties, a real estate development, investment and management firm, has launched contactless access to its 7 World Trade Center…
CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

CU Denver reports drop in theft following visible ID policy

The University of Colorado Denver began a pilot initiative this past fall that required all campus community members to display…
Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading campus cards

Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading...

Allegion's Jeff Koziol tackles the proprietary vs. non-proprietary discussion around campus cards. Koziol talks about ways campuses can prepare for…
UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

UNC adds MorphoWave biometric access in campus rec

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has installed MorphoWave readers to enable biometric access to campus recreation facilities.…
Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Suffolk using campus card system to track student vaccination status

Like many institutions across the country, Suffolk University required students and staff to be vaccinated, or obtain an exemption, in…
Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

Roanoke College launches mobile credential with Transact

The start of the new year has brought new and exciting updates to the Roanoke College Maroon Card, as the…
CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

In this final installment of our "Exploring the Future of Campus Identity" series with ASSA ABLOY, Lester LaPierre helps to…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience
How Emory University mobilized its card...
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.