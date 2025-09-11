It’s mobile-only for campus credentials at UNC Chapel Hill

The head of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s ID program spoke with CampusIDNews about the decision to require all students, faculty, and staff to use mobile credentials. Unlike many institutions that allow individuals to choose between a mobile ID or physical card, Chapel Hill adopted a mobile-first approach to streamline access and align with sustainability goals.

"On campus we are mobile first, which means that is your requirement. You get your mobile credential – you don't get anything else," says Melinda Bakken, Director of Campus Services and Person ID at UNC Chapel Hill.

Physical cards are still provided for rare circumstances, such as secure laboratory environments where phones are prohibited or for police officers who need backup access in case of phone failure.

Sustainability and security drive the decision

Bakken explains that the mobile requirement was motivated by UNC’s “three zeros” initiative, which includes reducing waste by eliminating the routine issuance of plastic cards.

In addition to sustainability, the shift has also enhanced security and reduced card sharing, particularly in dining halls.

At least once a day someone will come and tell us that they have to have a physical card. They say 'I'm going non-digital.' I say, no problem, show me your canceled phone bill.

"We used to have situations where students would drop their card down [from the second floor] to a friend after swiping in," Bakken says. "You're not going to drop your phone. Most people will barely give you their phone to look at."

While the transition has been largely positive, some students and staff have expressed concerns. Some simply prefer having a tangible ID while others want it as a souvenir of their college years. To address these needs, Bakken is exploring commemorative cards made from sustainable materials.

TRANSCRIPT

We do of course have always special cases. We have our labs, our BSL3 labs and BSL2 labs, where you are not allowed to bring a phone into the laboratory. They must have a physical card to bring and badge in.

Our police officers also get both just in case there is an instance where they have phone damage. We still want them to be able to get in, protect, do whatever they need to do.

And then of course animal labs, which we don't talk about.

I came to the decision to be mobile required because it would save on plastic. At UNC we are trying to be three zeros.

Of course, you know, there are always the caveats. There are special cases, but I think it's a good move for the campus and it supports our mission.

We are considering a commemorative card, and I think that's a good plan for us. I want to look into possibility of getting more sustainable products in order to print those cards.

Sometimes it is needed, for example, we actually just had a case where a Spanish visa was needed and the requirement online is that there is physical card, it cannot be a screen print. A physical card has to be copied three times and sent to the consulate.

He had to send a copy of his UNC one-card student card to the consulate in order to get approved for a student visa.

I won't say all, but some people are just kind of giving an excuse because they want that physical representation.

I've actually gone to a number of sessions and meetings about doing a commemorative card, and I think that's a good plan for us. I want to look into possibility of getting more sustainable products in order to print those cards.

I think going mobile is a great idea for other campuses because are connected to that phone. They always have it. They don't lose it. They don't even lend it out.

So it stops some of the sharing in places like dining halls.

They do have their concerns like 'What if my battery dies?' I'm actually working on a solution for that too with a power bank vending machine.

With mobile credentials, it's really exciting when you see the students getting excited about it. The first experience I had is when we were actually testing, and we went to the gym to test the readers.

We were not supposed to be telling the students yet, but he was at the front desk and saw it, and he was so excited about it. That's the thing that I enjoy about it when they get excited and pumped for using it.

We're trying our best to help with all the concerns.