Illumia and HID are making it easier and less expensive for colleges and universities to adopt mobile credentials.

Campuses using Illumia’s cloud-based IDX platform can now deploy HID mobile credentials. Until now, IDX clients could only use Illumia’s own Mobile Credential (formerly known as Transact Mobile Credential), but now they have an additional option via HID.

“IDX supports both Illumia and HID mobile credentials, providing universities greater flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their campus environment and existing technology investments,” says Read Winkelman, VP, Campus ID Business Leader for Illumia.

Users of CS Gold – Illumia’s on-prem campus card system – have used HID mobile credentials for many years. Now, these institutions with existing HID credentials can migrate them to IDX. This significantly lightens the load for a move to the cloud solution.

IDX supports both Illumia and HID mobile credentials, providing universities greater flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their existing technology investments.

It does not just impact CS Gold clients with HID credentials. Any existing Illumia client migrating to IDX or any new client starting from scratch can also choose the HID credential. This can help preserve some or all of their existing reader infrastructure.

“The expanded integration benefits both existing CS Gold customers and campuses planning future mobile credential adoption,” says Winkelman. “Schools already using HID mobile credentials through CS Gold can migrate to IDX and continue issuing HID credentials through the cloud platform.”

Preserving HID readers while moving to Illumia's IDX

For institutions with compatible HID readers already installed, that investment can be preserved as they transition to IDX.

“Institutions moving to IDX can choose HID mobile credentials while keeping compatible HID readers already on campus,” says David O’Driscoll, Senior Director, End User Business Development- Education, HID. “For HID, the partnership expands our reach beyond existing CS Gold customers, creating opportunities for both mobile credentials and reader modernization.”

The security industry is increasing its focus on interoperability, because customers want choice and flexibility.

Customers want the freedom to choose the technologies that best meet their needs and have those technologies work together.

According to O’Driscoll, HID’s open architecture Mercury Security solution reflects that approach, allowing customers to choose their software providers and evolve their systems over time. The enhanced partnership with Illumia brings that same flexibility to mobile credentials in higher education.

“Customers want the freedom to choose the technologies that best meet their needs and have those technologies work together,” he says.

This gives universities more flexibility with the hardware they already have. Campuses with compatible HID readers can keep them as they move to IDX and adopt HID mobile credentials, protecting investments they’ve already made.

Campuses with older readers can modernize in phases rather than replacing everything at once.

Even customers without an installed base of HID readers can benefit.

“Illumia customers without HID readers have the option to introduce HID mobile credentials and supporting reader infrastructure if it’s the right fit for their campus,” adds O’Driscoll. “Ultimately, it’s about keeping what works, modernizing what needs to change, and giving universities more choice about what comes next.”

HID mobile credentials for IDX is a win

This expanded credential option is a win for both the companies and their clients. From the beginning, Illumia has led the mobile ID migration in higher education, and the growth continues.

Winkelman says the company has provisioned more than 5 million credentials and processed half a billion transactions.

“Campuses are at many different stages of their transition from physical cards to mobile IDs, and many continue to support both,” he concludes. “Our priority is to give institutions the flexibility to make that transition at their own pace.”