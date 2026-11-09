University of Oregon selects FutureState for campus credential management

FutureState announced that the University of Oregon has selected its platform to modernize credential management across campus. FutureState provides a credential management platform and an integration management solution that enables flexible connections between access control, transaction, dining, and many more essential campus systems.

Under the agreement, the university will deploy CardSync for credential lifecycle management, CardPulse for administrative control and analytics, and RollCall for event and attendance management. The deployment covers more than 20,000 credentials and includes full integration support with existing campus systems.

Credential data at most universities lives in systems that – out of the box – do not to talk to one another. Access control, card issuance, dining, events, and the student information system each maintain their own data and operate as if they are the system of record. Reconciling them is typically manual, time-consuming work that falls on small campus card teams.

Our team has run campus ID programs from both an operational and IT perspective. We’ve seen the demands on these programs grow exponentially, yet the options available in the market remained stagnant.

Joe Harting CEO and Cofounder of FutureState, says their platform provides flexibility and keeps identity, access, dining, and transaction systems in sync in real time.

“You can think of it as an evolving, intelligent layer that manages credentials and integrations without lock-in and without the constraints of legacy technologies or outdated business models,” he adds.

The company was founded out of Harting and his team’s work at the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. At each school, they guided auxiliaries and IT through mobile credential launches.

The number of systems the campus ID needs to connect continues to increase, and those connections need to be seamless, real time and secure. That is what we do, and we’re excited to partner with the University of Oregon.

“Our team has run campus ID programs from both an operational and IT perspective,” says Harting. “We’ve seen the demands on these programs grow exponentially, yet the options available in the market remained stagnant.”

The mission of FutureState, he says, is to create the solutions he wished were available when managing campus operations.

“The number of systems the campus ID needs to connect continues to increase, and those connections need to be seamless, real time and secure,” he says. “That is what we do, and we’re excited to partner with the University of Oregon to bring FutureState solutions to campus.”

Harting says the interest from the higher ed community has been strong and that they have a number of other institutions in the contracting phase.

University of Oregon to use three FutureState solutions

CardSync synchronizes identity credentials across campus systems, including card management, mobile credentials, access control, dining, and parking. It provides a central point for issuing, suspending, replacing, and revoking credentials.

Event-driven integrations enable CardSync to distribute credential updates to connected systems in real time or as quickly as each system allows.

The platform supports the range of credential types, and it is designed to work with systems from different vendors, allowing institutions to change technology providers without rebuilding all existing integrations.

CardPulse is an administrative platform for configuring and monitoring campus credential systems. It works alongside the CardSync product, allowing administrators to manage credential eligibility, define user groups, establish access rules, and configure integrations with other campus systems.

It provides a centralized view of cardholder credentials and their status across the connected systems. It monitors system health, tracks credential transactions, and identifies discrepancies between records maintained by different systems.

RollCall is a credential validation and check-in platform designed for attendance, event entry, clinic visits, and identity verification. It works with CardSync to check credentials against current identity records, confirming whether an ID is active and valid.

It can operate on laptops, desktops, tablets, and smartphones, using connected credential readers or mobile devices. It supports attendance rosters, manual check-ins, and data exports to student information systems.