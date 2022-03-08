Skip to content

CampusIDChats: TouchNet President talks campus identity trends

TouchNet President, Adam McDonald, takes time to discuss some of the major technology trends that he’s observing in the campus card and transaction system market.

In his role at TouchNet, McDonald routinely works with university admins and campus leaders to talk about the challenges and opportunities in the campus technology realm, and he shares some of his findings in this chat.

Watch along as we cover the most common topics including the growing desire amongst campuses for non-proprietary solutions, and the importance of TouchNet’s Ready Partner Program.

We also talk benefits and challenges associated with moving to mobile, what McDonald has heard from customers since joining TouchNet, and what steps universities need to be taking in order to prep for and deploy mobile ID.

