ASSA ABLOY e-book charts mobile ID options

Campus ID and access control provider, ASSA ABLOY, has published a new e-book that offers campus administrators in-depth info and advice about how to build a robust mobile credential program. The document breaks down ways administrators can make wise decisions regarding hardware, security and even aesthetics.

As mobile ID technology continues to change campus life, university administrators face questions about which technologies to use and how to deploy them. A new e-book from campus ID technology vendor ASSA ABLOY aims to bring clarity to those increasingly vital choices.

Entitled “Demystifying Mobile Access on Campus,” the new e-book illustrates the mobile ID credential landscape for administrations and highlights the options available to them as they bring more digital programs to campus and meet the needs of digitally sophisticated students, faculty and staff.

“Credential technology is continuously evolving to ensure the highest level of security, so it’s important to build your access control infrastructure with flexibility and future-proofing in mind,” says Tyler Webb, director of campus EAC Sales, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. “This means access control locks and readers that can support not only the credentials you have today, but also those you plan to use in the future.”

ASSA ABLOY offers a wide range of integrated locks that can support multiple credential technologies at once. “This allows for a seamless transition from lower security credentials to higher security card formats and mobile credentials,” says Webb.

Mobile ID approaches

“Remember that our mutual customer — your students — are delivering the clear message that they want to use their phone for mobile access on campus,” ASSA ABLOY says in its e-book.

One key takeaway from the e-book is to consider whether your campus’ goal is 100% parity from the start or could a phased-in approach be more feasible. Talking to other universities about the path they took and the risks and rewards they experienced is a great start. Consulting industry associations like the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) can also be a valuable resource.

The e-book also provides insights into the first Apple mobile developments at the University of Alabama, Duke University and the University of Oklahoma with a range of in-the-weeds information and advice for mobile ID and mobile credential programs.

“Today there are a limited number of providers that can issue mobile credentials,” says Webb. “This may be the same company that provides the access control platform, or a campus may opt to source their mobile credentials from one provider and work with a different provider for their access control platform. Either way, ASSA ABLOY locking hardware offers the flexibility to support the mobile credential of your choice.”

Access reader options

Setting up a robust system can be achieved via a few different paths, according to the e-book.

For instance, choosing ASSA ABLOY’s IN Series lock can help a campus to support multiple credential types and ease the transition to higher security credentials and mobile access.

Campus administrators also can opt for the provider’s Passport Series, which ASSA ABLOY describes as providing “simultaneous support for multiple credentials and an easy migration path from mag stripe cards to higher security credentials and mobile access.”

The company’s Aperio Wireless Series is another option that allows facilities to upgrade their security quickly, easily and affordably by “eliminating the cost and inconvenience of traditional access control.”

Of course, product options are only one part of the mobile ID and credentialing process. Campus administrators must also consider the quality of installation for mobile access tools, the right balance of functionality and cost, the total cost of ownership, and even aesthetics.

As the e-book points out, making the right decisions — that could likely influence a host of daily campus tasks including building access, security and transactions — can go a long way toward updating a campus to safer and more efficient processes.

“Ultimately, the decision to go with 100% implementation or a phased approach depends on what is the best strategy for your campus,” Webb says. “It’s important to consider why you are making this change.”

“We recommend talking to other schools about the path they took and the risks and rewards they experienced,” Webb adds. “We have a team of technology experts that have been involved in mobile deployments at campuses across the country who can help navigate your best path forward on what can be a significant investment and change to the way you do business.”