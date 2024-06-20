Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Photo ID camera webinar

15-minute webinar: How do I select a camera for my campus card office?

Wed., June 26 at 1:00 EST – Join us for this fast, fun “IDk” session

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 20, 2024   

 

This Wednesday, June 26, 1:00 EST, Chris Corum (CampusIDNews) and David Stallsmith (ColorID), will discuss the current state of cameras and photo capture options for ID offices.

Stallsmith, Director of Product Management for ColorID, has helped hundreds of card programs explore camera options, and he will share his insight in this episode of the CampusIDNews IDk series.

Always 15-minutes. Always free. Always fun.

When it comes to getting a photo onto a campus card, a lot has changed in recent years. In many offices, high-end SLR and video cameras have been replaced by web cams or other technologies. There are many options, so how do you decide what is right for your environment.

Wednesday, June 26 from 1:00-1:15 EST | REGISTER NOW

What image resolution will provide the best results with your printers? Will the camera be attached to a workstation in a permanent, fixed location? Do you need to capture images remotely or on the go?

In this rapid-fire session, we will explore these questions and more. Specific topics include:

  • For card offices using traditional photo capture and issuance models, what are the camera options?
  • How does this change for distributed issuance or in-the-field use?
  • What peripherals – tripods, lighting, cabling – should you consider?
  • How much should a card office budget for a camera of acceptable quality?
  • With photo upload, what are the options for in-person stragglers that show up without approved photos?

Join us as we learn about something IDk.

 

LEARN SOMETHING. REGISTER NOW

 

