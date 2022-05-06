Skip to content

U. of Nebraska provides students with summer departure checklist

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is ensuring that its students leave campus for the summer in the right way by providing a comprehensive list of reminders and tips. The checklist is designed to be a helpful resource and covers a wide range of student services including what to do with OZZI reusable containers and leftover dining dollars.

The full checklist has been posted to the university’s website, and provides a helpful resource to minimize stress for students in the last three weeks of the spring semester as they get ready to leave campus.

Among the checklist items is a reminder to return any misplaced green OZZI reusable containers, as well as any plates, cups, or silverware students may have collected to the dining centers. Students with dining hall items will receive “full amnesty – no questions asked.”

For students with leftover Dining Dollars in their account, the last three weeks are a good time to spend the remaining balance at campus dining centers. At Nebraska, academic-year meal swipes and Dining Dollars expire at 9:00 p.m. on May 14.

Another option for students with leftover Dining Dollars is to donate the funds to help stock the campus food pantry. Starting May 2, select on-campus dining locations began stocking extra non-perishable food items for students to purchase and donate to the Husker Pantry. Donation bins will be located in each market.

Residence hall checkout is another major checklist item. Nebraska encourages students to prepare early for a proper checkout from the residence halls by connecting with RAs for the most-up-to-date details for a successful room checkout.

Other move-out checklist items include:

  • Sell back textbooks to the Campus Store.
  • Return or renew books and equipment at UNL Libraries.
  • Retrieve workout clothes and gear from any rented lockers in Campus Rec facilities.
  • Deposit unwanted medications at the Safe Disposal Box at the University Health Center’s pharmacy.

Related posts:

Binghamton to use OZZI reusable containers ca… NACCU publishes checklist for safe reopening … U. of Louisiana at Lafayette adds OZZI to-go … CBORD User Group Conference (UCG) 2019Campus card tech highlights from CBORD User G…
  • Tags:

Recent posts you might like

Kent State to enable off-campus meal plan use

Kent State to enable off-campus meal plan use

Kent State University will launch a new meal plan option that will enable first and second year students to make…
Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

The University of Minnesota will install door locks at on-campus residence hall bathrooms. The security measure will leverage brass keys…
DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul University will revert its campus visitor management policy back to pre-pandemic operations for the first time since March of…
George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington University is partnering with Swipe Out Hunger to run an end of semester food donation campaign underpinned by…
HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID's NACCU session offers campus insights into mobile

HID Global will be busy at this year’s NACCU Annual Conference, presenting on some important trends and topics in the…
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results

NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results

In a recent post to the NACCU Positive IDentity blog, Bankim Patel shares the results of the Association's Speedy Benchmark…
Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore is expanding a contactless payment program that enables students to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at school canteens,…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU session

CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU...

HID Global's Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company's FARGO…
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be

NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can...

In a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity blog, Jessica Bender discusses the Association's Listserv and the value it provides…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.