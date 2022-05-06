U. of Nebraska provides students with summer departure checklist

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is ensuring that its students leave campus for the summer in the right way by providing a comprehensive list of reminders and tips. The checklist is designed to be a helpful resource and covers a wide range of student services including what to do with OZZI reusable containers and leftover dining dollars.

The full checklist has been posted to the university’s website, and provides a helpful resource to minimize stress for students in the last three weeks of the spring semester as they get ready to leave campus.

Among the checklist items is a reminder to return any misplaced green OZZI reusable containers, as well as any plates, cups, or silverware students may have collected to the dining centers. Students with dining hall items will receive “full amnesty – no questions asked.”

For students with leftover Dining Dollars in their account, the last three weeks are a good time to spend the remaining balance at campus dining centers. At Nebraska, academic-year meal swipes and Dining Dollars expire at 9:00 p.m. on May 14.

Another option for students with leftover Dining Dollars is to donate the funds to help stock the campus food pantry. Starting May 2, select on-campus dining locations began stocking extra non-perishable food items for students to purchase and donate to the Husker Pantry. Donation bins will be located in each market.

Residence hall checkout is another major checklist item. Nebraska encourages students to prepare early for a proper checkout from the residence halls by connecting with RAs for the most-up-to-date details for a successful room checkout.

Other move-out checklist items include: