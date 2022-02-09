TouchNet, Anthology partner to better serve student payments

Campus credential and commerce solution provider, TouchNet, is working with Anthology to provide the higher education community with a better experience for student payments through straightforward, deeply integrated technology solutions. Institutions that use TouchNet and Anthology can now take advantage of deeply integrated commerce and credential systems.

Anthology provides software based education solutions across the higher ed spectrum, and will work with TouchNet to ease some of the complexity around payments and permissions.

Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology’s newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services to address individual needs and help educators. Anthology seeks to create operational efficiencies, as well as provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators.

“Our work with Anthology expands and extends our solutions to lead colleges and universities to a more modern, cloud-based experience,” says Chris Setcos, Senior Director of Business Development at TouchNet. “Integrating payments and credential applications with Anthology gives administrators a holistic view of the student, and delivers the connected and safe campus leaders need and students crave so they can stay focused on learning.”

TouchNet’s U.Commerce platform connects with multiple Anthology solutions, including: Anthology Student, Anthology Reach, and Anthology Encompass. Higher ed institutions can expect to benefit from real-time integration of payment data, an array of modern payment methods, payment plans, and monitoring and tracking of activities, bills, tax statements, and financial aid disbursements.

“By partnering with TouchNet, we’re enabling more seamless payment and permissions integrations that simplify the experience for students and administrators,” says Rob Sparks, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Anthology. “The powerful, real-time insights that TouchNet delivers allow institutions to automate, manage and secure electronic payments across their campus.”