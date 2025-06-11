Second largest university replaces outdated hardware with Allegion readers

While most people know Southern New Hampshire University as a private, online institution, it does have a physical campus. Its 3,000 students need ID cards, and its facilities require security and other transaction-related services.

In terms of total enrollment, SNHU is the second largest accredited higher ed institution in the country. With more than 175,000 students, it trails the largest institution – Western Governors University – by just 10,000 enrollees.

It is well more than twice the size of the two largest on-campus and hybrid institutions – Arizona State and Texas A&M College Station – and three times the size of the remaining universities in the list of top 25 enrollments.

More than 500 readers from Allegion are replacing outdated technology to prepare the campus for future credential technology.

But where Western Governors University is totally online, SNHU’s 300-acre physical campus has academic buildings, residence halls, dining facilities that require physical access control.

Recently, SNHU began updating door access hardware across the entire campus. More than 500 readers from Allegion are replacing outdated technology to prepare the campus for future credential technology.

An article in the Penmen Press says that about 450 of the 500 locations have transitioned to the new hardware. The rest require a custom size reader so they will be installed when ready.

Stacy Gomez, Manager of Site Services with SNHU’s Network Operations Team, says the project was driven by lifecycle management and mobile credentials.

Her team is responsible for making sure campus technology – like physical access systems – stays current and reliable.

This upgrade is part of a larger Network Operations Team initiative – in conjunction with Facilities – to incorporate campuswide hardware lifecycle management.

“We applaud SNHU for their proactive approach to infrastructure upkeep,” says Jeff Koziol, Business Development Manager for Mobile Credential at Allegion. “It is always good to see institutions actively address aging infrastructure and plan for what lies ahead.”

Beyond lifecycle management, SNHU is also paving the way for mobile credentials.

“These new readers are compatible with future integrations like mobile credentials,” says Gomez. “While we don’t have a go-live date, we’re taking steps now to be ready when the time comes.”

Allegion’s Koziol says the Schlage MTB readers selected by SNHU will support both current contactless credentials today and, when ready, mobile wallet credentials.