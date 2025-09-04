New study uses campus card data and AI to predict student success

In today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, understanding student behavior has become essential for improving learning outcomes and offering personalized support. A new study combines large language models (LLMs) with data from multiple campus sources to gain deeper insights into how students’ daily habits relate to academic performance. By analyzing student information system data, dining transactions, and exam scores in tandem, this system could provide a new tool to identify at-risk students early and improve educational interventions.

Connecting the dots between behavior and learning

Traditional methods of analyzing student behavior often focus on isolated data sources, such as exam results or campus card usage. But this study, An Intelligent Educational System: Analyzing Student Behavior and Academic Performance Using Multi-Source Data, integrates multiple data streams, including demographic information, test scores, and more than 375,000 campus card transactions. The goal is to uncover hidden patterns linking daily behaviors, like dining habits, with academic performance.

The research team developed an AI-driven agent powered by LLMs that uses time-series analysis to track changes in both student behavior and academic outcomes. Though the data for the study was anonymized, the agent could ultimately produce individualized reports for teachers and parents, summarizing progress, behavioral trends, and potential warning signs. This would allow for data-driven decision-making, helping educators intervene before students fall behind.

For example, if a student’s dining patterns shift dramatically alongside declining exam scores, the system can flag potential challenges such as stress, health issues, or disengagement, prompting timely outreach from faculty or advisors.

A multi-source dataset is key

At the core of this system is a meticulously constructed dataset drawn from three sources:

Student Management System (SMS) provides demographic data such as age, gender, ethnicity, and academic major.

Campus card system provides detailed spending patterns, including transaction time, frequency, and balance data.

Academic Performance Management System provides exam scores for ten courses, measured on a 100-point scale.

By fusing these diverse data sources, the research team created a resource that supports predictive modeling. When evaluated against traditional models, this new LLM-powered system demonstrated high accuracy and consistency in generating behavioral insights.

A roadmap for the future of personalized education

The study highlights the transformative potential of intelligent agents and LLMs in education. By providing accurate, interpretable reports, the system empowers universities to detect risks early, improve student outcomes, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

However, the researchers acknowledge its current limitations. The dataset was drawn from a single college within Xinjiang Normal University, which may limit its applicability across other institutions. Additionally, the focus on exam scores and dining data captures only a small slice of student life.

They note that future studies could broaden this approach by integrating additional behavioral indicators, such as library visits, dormitory access logs, participation in campus events, or online learning activity. Expanding these data streams would provide a more comprehensive picture of how students engage with their educational environment.

This research marks a step forward in connecting everyday student behaviors with academic success, proving that when diverse data streams are intelligently analyzed, they can unlock valuable insights to guide the future of education.