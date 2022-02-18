Mercer, Grubhub offer free delivery, more food options

Mercer University has partnered with Grubhub to offer students, faculty and staff access to unlimited free delivery with Grubhub through their Bear Bucks campus account. The partnership enables students and employees to use their Bear Bucks stored value accounts to pay for food from any restaurant in the Grubhub network.

According to an official university release, students and employees can their Bear Card accounts to pay for orders on the Grubhub platform.

“We were looking for creative ways to better serve the campus community, and this was something that our partners at Transact came up with to bring to us,” says Ken Boyer, associate vice president for auxiliary services at Mercer. “With Grubhub, we’re able to take our program further off campus and provide a variety of dining options. It gives students expanded hours and increased local delivery options.”

According to Boyer, free delivery through Grubhub is available in any location, including in Macon, Atlanta or when traveling out of state. In addition to Bear Bucks, students can also elect to pay with credit cards and PayPal.

“We hopefully are coming out of this pandemic, but it’s another tool to provide safe and contactless delivery and provide our campus with as much service and flexibility as possible,” Boyer said.

Mercer students and employees who elect to use their Bear Card will receive Grubhub+, which includes free delivery from GrubHub+ restaurants. Grubhub+ typically costs $9.99 per month but is available at no charge to the Mercer community.

To get started, users simply the Grubhub app and sign in or create an account. For students on campus, a pop-up screen will offer a prompt to join with Mercer, and log in using your Mercer credentials.

Within the first 24 hours of activation with a university account, Mercer students also receive a $10 reward valid with your first purchase of $12 or more.