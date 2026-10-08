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Managing mobile credentials at scale

Shifting operational burden to the vendor lets campus staff focus on student experience

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 08, 2026  ||   ,

Campus ID systems have evolved from basic student service tools into critical infrastructure, so deploying IDs and managing mobile credentials at scale is more crucial than ever.

While mobile credential adoption happens quickly, Illumia’s Read Winkelman explains that successful implementations require much more than simply launching the technology. Institutions must continuously manage software updates, new integrations, credential lifecycle management, and an expanding ecosystem of connected systems. His says that operational maturity is just as important as the technology itself.

Reducing the operational burden on campus staff

As campus ID environments have grown more complex, many institutions are expected to manage more systems with fewer staff. Winkelman says vendors should take on more of that operational responsibility, allowing campus teams to focus less on maintaining technology and more on delivering a better student experience.

To watch the full interview, click the image at the top of this page.

 

TRANSCRIPT:

Campus ID has evolved significantly over the past 30 years. What was once simply a service for students has become a core part of campus infrastructure. Today, campus ID systems sit at the center of the student experience, supporting everything from safety and security to commerce and access control.

Most campus ID systems weren't originally built as complete ecosystems. They typically began with a single application and expanded over time. Today, many are managing numerous connected systems with fewer staff resources than ever before.

At Illumia, our focus is helping campuses operate these systems at scale. We provide the core functionality institutions expect from a campus ID platform while also supporting partner integrations that extend the value of the overall ecosystem.

Mobile credentials are one of the best examples of this evolution. Adoption happens quickly, but launching the technology is only the beginning. Campuses still need to manage operating system updates, new reader integrations, new vendor partnerships, and the ongoing provisioning and deprovisioning of credentials as students enroll and graduate.

Vendors key to helping clients manage mobile credentials at scale

Helping institutions manage that operational complexity is where we provide the most value. Operating mobile credentials at scale requires mature processes and infrastructure, not just the technology itself.

Most campus ID systems weren't originally built as complete ecosystems. They typically began with a single application, and over time more functionality and integrations were added. Today, many institutions are managing numerous connected systems with fewer staff resources than ever before.

Our goal is to shift much of that operational burden to the vendor so campus staff can spend less time maintaining technology and more time improving the student experience.

If you'd like to learn more, visit Illumiatech.com.

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