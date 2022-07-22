Skip to content

Long Island U. uses BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM platform

Long Island University is extending its use of BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM platform to protect its enterprise applications and data. The new agreement extends an existing customer relationship that BIO-key has maintained with LIU since 2015.

BIO-key International provides workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions with Identity-Bound Biometrics. The contract extension will see LIU continue to leverage the BIO-key PortalGuard IAM platform.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with LIU and offer an integrated security approach to protecting the institution,” says Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. “Many higher educational institutions must expand their security footprint without increasing net security costs.”

LIU uses BIO-key PortalGuard to strengthen its enterprise security. A key benefit for LIU is PortalGuard’s capability to support an integrated security system and allow the institution to utilize previous investments in other security solutions, all while adding multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and self-service password reset to its user community.

The agreement with LIU will extend to the university’s 15,000 students across both the LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn campuses.

Breaches and cyberattacks against higher education institutions have increased in the last year and can pose serious financial risk to institutions. Campuses that implement IAM solutions that capable of adapting to secure access requirements can help to mitigate cost and risk.

“Institutions are looking for solutions that keep faculty, staff, and students safer while reducing business disruptions while simultaneously reducing the number of outside providers they need to juggle,” says Cochran. “We excel at delivering security solutions with a tangible return on investment for our customers.”

BIO-key has provided authentication technology for organizations in higher education, healthcare and finance for the past 20 years. The company has paired authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management solutions.

The company’s PortalGuard IAM solution provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key features patented software and hardware solutions that enable large-scale, on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

