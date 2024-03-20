Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
College students at desk

Hear the student perspective on mobile IDs in upcoming webinar

Sheridan College students share experiences with new campus IDs during March 27 session

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Mar 20, 2024  ||   ,

It is not often that we get to hear from students about their experiences with campus cards and mobile credentials. That is what makes the upcoming webinar with a group of three Sheridan College students unique.

TouchNet webinar promoThe webinar, “Voice of the Student: Understanding Student Expectations for a Mobile Campus Experience,” takes place on Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 pm CT. In the session, actual users will share how the launch of Mobile ID has impacted daily life at the Canadian institution.

They will discuss the benefits and challenges to navigating campus resources, making purchases, and utilizing dining facilities via mobile devices. They'll also share the impacts on event ticketing and meal plan management.

But, the benefits are not just for the students.

Sheridan’s onecard lead, Aesha Brown, will discuss how the Mobile ID has impacted campus services and operations. Optimizing administrative processes, reducing costs, and increasing security and privacy safeguards are just a few of workflow improvements for campus staff.

Sheridan went live with the mobile onecard on iOS devices on August 2022 and added Android support the following year. They were the first campus to utilize both TouchNet’s onecard and 360u app across the two mobile platforms.

When CampusIDNews spoke with Brown for a previous article about the Sheridan Mobile ID launch, she stressed that extensive outreach to students was key to the program’s rapid adoption and success.

“I quickly realized that not only is this project “tech heavy” it is also a large change management project,” explains Brown. “We took a pan-institutional approach to ensure our marketing campaigns and communications strategy were intentional and effective.”

In the upcoming webinar, students will tell us first-hand if that approach paid off.

 

REGISTER NOW

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

College students at desk
Mar 20, 24 / ,

Hear the student perspective on mobile IDs in upcoming webinar

It is not often that we get to hear from students about their experiences with campus cards and mobile credentials. That is what makes the upcoming webinar with a group of three Sheridan College students unique. The webinar, “Voice of the Student: Understanding Student Expectations for a Mobile Campus Experience,” takes place on Wednesday, March […]
Girl holding Future Student ID card

‘Future Student’ ID cards increase student matriculation from two- to four-year institutions

A program designed to increase the rate of matriculation from a local two-year college to a nearby California university is finding great success, thanks in part to a “future student” ID card. According to an article in EdSource, the Long Beach Promise program guarantees admission to students from Long Beach City College to CSU Long […]
Transact Distinction Awards 2024
Mar 07, 24 /

Transact honors client award winners at 2024 user conference

Transact recognized campuses in a series of categories including student experience, innovation, and marketing. The awards were presented in Las Vegas at Transact’s annual user group conference, Transact 360. Here is a rundown of the winners by category, each recognized for excellence in campus technology and innovation. Marketing and Outreach Award This award recognizes institutions […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 565

CampusIDNews

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Join Jeff Koziol and Robert Gaulden from @AllegionUS as we explore how mobile credentials and proptech are changing on- and off-campus housing.

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.