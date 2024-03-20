Hear the student perspective on mobile IDs in upcoming webinar

It is not often that we get to hear from students about their experiences with campus cards and mobile credentials. That is what makes the upcoming webinar with a group of three Sheridan College students unique.

The webinar, “Voice of the Student: Understanding Student Expectations for a Mobile Campus Experience,” takes place on Wednesday, March 27 at 1:00 pm CT. In the session, actual users will share how the launch of Mobile ID has impacted daily life at the Canadian institution.

They will discuss the benefits and challenges to navigating campus resources, making purchases, and utilizing dining facilities via mobile devices. They'll also share the impacts on event ticketing and meal plan management.

But, the benefits are not just for the students.

Sheridan’s onecard lead, Aesha Brown, will discuss how the Mobile ID has impacted campus services and operations. Optimizing administrative processes, reducing costs, and increasing security and privacy safeguards are just a few of workflow improvements for campus staff.

Sheridan went live with the mobile onecard on iOS devices on August 2022 and added Android support the following year. They were the first campus to utilize both TouchNet’s onecard and 360u app across the two mobile platforms.

When CampusIDNews spoke with Brown for a previous article about the Sheridan Mobile ID launch, she stressed that extensive outreach to students was key to the program’s rapid adoption and success.

“I quickly realized that not only is this project “tech heavy” it is also a large change management project,” explains Brown. “We took a pan-institutional approach to ensure our marketing campaigns and communications strategy were intentional and effective.”

In the upcoming webinar, students will tell us first-hand if that approach paid off.