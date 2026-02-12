Rate study reveals true cost of campus ID cards at Michigan State

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Rosty Chen, ID Administrator at Michigan State University, explains how his campus card office undertook its first comprehensive rate study to ensure it was charging appropriately for student, staff, and departmental ID cards.

Launching their first-ever rate study

The effort began with a simple realization. “We’ve never done a rate study before,” Chen says. Since the office was established in 2009, pricing had remained largely unchanged, with little documentation explaining how rates were originally set. A pending leadership transition added urgency. As Chen’s manager prepared to retire, the team saw an opportunity to revisit long-standing assumptions and “start exploring why we’re charging what we’re charging.”

Rising costs following the pandemic also played a role. With materials and supplies increasing year over year, the office needed to understand how those changes affected its budget. Because the ID office is subsidized by the university and not fully self-generating, it was especially important to clarify which services were covered and which required cost recovery.

Digging into the true cost of cards

Chen and his team partnered closely with IT Finance, meeting weekly for roughly two months to analyze data and calculate direct and indirect costs.

You want to tell executive leadership, hey, we want to charge this. With a rate study, you say, no, we need to charge this.

A key challenge was determining how much staff time was devoted specifically to card production, since the office also manages NetID credentials and provides a series of other services. They broke expenses down by card type – prox cards, non-prox cards, and badges – factoring in labor, card stock, printer supplies, and overhead.

The findings were eye-opening.

Departments were being charged just $3 for non-technology badges that actually cost about $11 to produce. Non-prox cards, also assumed to be inexpensive, cost $14 each to produce but only generated a $5 replacement fee.

The $20 student replacement card fee proved sufficient, until factoring in a $10 credit issued when old cards are returned.

Building a data-driven case for change

The study resulted in a detailed financial document and executive summary for leadership. Chen believes the process offers value to any institution operating on legacy pricing. “If you start asking the whys and getting into the details… it’s important to do this,” he says.

Armed with data, the team can now approach leadership with confidence, presenting clear math and justification for any recommended pricing changes.

TRANSCRIPT:

