Notre Dame to go cashless on campus

The University of Notre Dame will transition to a cashless retail environment on campus beginning August 1. Citing health reasons and a desire for more efficient campus payments, the move to cashless includes transactions at Notre Dame food-service locations, dining halls, concession stands and laundry, as well as dining services at Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College where Notre Dame manages operations.

According to an official university release, Notre Dame students and staff will see various improvements in the cashless environment including faster transactions than traditional cash exchange; the elimination of potential health concerns with less cash repeatedly changing hands; and the safety of not having large amounts of cash being held in registers or transported across campus for deposit.

“I am excited for this move to a cashless campus as transactions will be faster, saving time for both visitors and staff alike,” says Rich Bellis, associate vice president for finance and treasury services at Notre Dame. “Going cashless will eliminate security risks associated with transporting cash and will reduce end-of-day reconciliation for our employees. I am grateful to our team and campus partners for working together to implement this transition where possible.”

Faculty, staff and students can continue to add funds to their Irish1Cards for use in the campus dining halls.

Cash has seen less use on Notre Dame’s campus over the past few years, particularly as more campus departments have implemented cashless alternatives. Notre Dame athletic contests have successfully operated as cashless environments since the fall of 2021, including parking for games and concerts. On campus food retail locations have also operated electronically via mobile ordering dating back to the fall of 2018.

The cashless initiative also accounts for those individuals who don’t have an Irish1Card, credit or debit card, with the installation of kiosks on campus where cash can be transferred to a Visa gift card to complete transactions on campus. The gift cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted on or off campus at no additional charge to the user.

The cashless initiative applies to just the campus environment, as vendors in the surrounding area of Notre Dame’s campus will still accept cash.