Skip to content

Notre Dame to go cashless on campus

The University of Notre Dame will transition to a cashless retail environment on campus beginning August 1. Citing health reasons and a desire for more efficient campus payments, the move to cashless includes transactions at Notre Dame food-service locations, dining halls, concession stands and laundry, as well as dining services at Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College where Notre Dame manages operations.

According to an official university release, Notre Dame students and staff will see various improvements in the cashless environment including faster transactions than traditional cash exchange; the elimination of potential health concerns with less cash repeatedly changing hands; and the safety of not having large amounts of cash being held in registers or transported across campus for deposit.

“I am excited for this move to a cashless campus as transactions will be faster, saving time for both visitors and staff alike,” says Rich Bellis, associate vice president for finance and treasury services at Notre Dame. “Going cashless will eliminate security risks associated with transporting cash and will reduce end-of-day reconciliation for our employees. I am grateful to our team and campus partners for working together to implement this transition where possible.”

Faculty, staff and students can continue to add funds to their Irish1Cards for use in the campus dining halls.

Cash has seen less use on Notre Dame’s campus over the past few years, particularly as more campus departments have implemented cashless alternatives. Notre Dame athletic contests have successfully operated as cashless environments since the fall of 2021, including parking for games and concerts. On campus food retail locations have also operated electronically via mobile ordering dating back to the fall of 2018.

The cashless initiative also accounts for those individuals who don’t have an Irish1Card, credit or debit card, with the installation of kiosks on campus where cash can be transferred to a Visa gift card to complete transactions on campus. The gift cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted on or off campus at no additional charge to the user.

The cashless initiative applies to just the campus environment, as vendors in the surrounding area of Notre Dame’s campus will still accept cash.

Related posts:

Notre Dame alters Irish1Card dorm access poli… Wayne State aims for cashless dining services… Miami University is now a cashless campus… San Diego State University c-stores go cashle…

Recent posts you might like

Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Transact Campus secures 100th mobile credential client

Campus credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has reached a new milestone, adding its 100th mobile credential campus client.…
New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

New Samsung Wallet could include mobile student ID support

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of Samsung Wallet, a new platform that enables Galaxy users to organize digital keys,…
Chinese initiative pilots NFC mobile ID for elementary school students

Chinese initiative pilots NFC mobile ID for elementary school students

A new NFC mobile ID initiative in China is enabling elementary school students to make payments and provide proof of…
Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Radius Networks and Apex Order Pickup Solutions have partnered to provide restaurants and retailers with a frictionless locker pickup experience.…
U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

The University of Denver campus community has been shopping a bit differently of late, with two new checkoutless store on…
FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement…
Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State’s Student Financial Services has partnered with Transact Campus to enhance online payment services in the university's Student Central…
Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new mobile version of their Brown IDs beginning…
Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore is expanding a contactless payment program that enables students to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at school canteens,…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.