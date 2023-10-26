15-minute webinar: Readers accept contactless, mobile IDs in unique use cases

Campus ID News
Chris Corum   ||   Oct 26, 2023  ||   ,

This Monday (Oct. 30, 1:00 EDT), Chris Corum (CampusIDNews) is joined by Rawldon Weekes (ELATEC) for a discussion on how to solve for all those "other" one-off and unique applications on campus that need our IDs to function.

When a campus migrates to a new ID technology is when all the under-the-radar use cases for the card surface. A move to contactless and mobile credential is no exception. We focus on access control, payments, and mealplans, but one-off applications created by departments and other entities go unnoticed. That is until they stop working.

Monday, Oct. 30 from 1:00-1:15 EDT | REGISTER NOW

USB readers can pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for unique, specific applications

How can we support these legacy applications and enable our contactless or mobile credential to power new applications from scooter rentals to lockers and printing to computer access?

Let’s find out.

Rawldon Weekes is a Regional Sales Manager with ELATEC. He serves as the company’s campus lead, working with industry partners and university end-users.

ELATEC develops RFID readers and software that can be customized to meet an array of applications and needs. Companies and campuses use their USB readers to pull data from contactless cards and mobile credentials and present it in the format needed for specific applications. ELATEC readers support access control and payment functions, but they also are ideal for the unique, one-off use cases campuses struggle to support.

Join us as we learn about something IDk.

